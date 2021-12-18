Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 17 December 2021, Written Update: Teeka shares his story with Dadu

In today’s episode, we see that Dadu meets Teeka near the tea stall and tells him about how his life has slowly started to change as no one really cares about him. Teeka tries to console him and then shares a story with him which had happened in the past with him and taught him many things. Dadu gets excited to listen to the story as Teeka tells him that once he was chilling out with his friends and they told him that he was the most hated amongst the three. Teeka challenged them to circulate news saying that he has gone missing and assured that everyone from the modern colony will go on to search for him as he is everyone's favourite.

Later, Tilu and Malkan find Vibhuti and tell him that their friend Teeka is not to be found anywhere in Kanpur and they fear that something bad might have happened with him. Vibhuti makes fun of Teeka and asks Tilu to arrange a music system as it is news to get happy. Saxena joins Vibhuti and insults Teeka for being a nobody and also adds that the latter was useless. Teeka gets emotional after listening to their words as he was present at the spot disguised as a beggar while Tilu and Malkan tried very hard to make people realize his importance.

Moving on, Tilu tried informing Tiwari and Angoori about Teeka but both of them were so busy in themselves that they clearly ignored everything and asked them to give their personal space. Tilu and Malkan start making fun of Teeka as no one in the modern colony felt that it is important to find him. Furthermore, Teeka tells Dadu that to witness everyone's real identity he must sit near the tea stall covering his face with a newspaper. After a while, everyone starts saying bad about Dadu when Teeka informs them about his death. Dadu folds the newspaper and shocks everyone while all of them start giving reasons for their statements.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

