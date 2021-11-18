Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Tiwari gets cozy with Bella Donna

Today, we see that Tiwari visits the police station along with Tilu and his friends while inspector Happu refuses to believe that Vibhuti is possessed by Bella Donna’s spirit. Manohar asks inspector Happu to visit Vibhuti’s house for once so that there is no space for any confusion. Happu Singh gets convinced and decides to visit Vibhuti’s house after the residents of the modern colony file a complaint against him. After a while, Tiwari gets Manohar and inspector Happu Singh to Vibhuti’s house and asks them to be aware.

Later, Inspector Happu enters the house while Vibhuti confronts him for getting in his house without his permission. Inspector Happu informs Vibhuti that some residents of their colony have filed a complaint against him for troubling them. Vibhuti refuses to accept the fact and suddenly turns into Bella Donna and scares Happu Singh. Elsewhere, Tiwari meets Tilu and his friends and talks to them about their experience of facing Vibhuti. Tilu and his friends influence Tiwari and make him consume alcohol. Ahead, Tiwari feels that Bella Donna’s spirit is coming towards him and escapes from there.

Furthermore, Angoori finds a disguised Vibhuti under their bed who introduces himself as Bella Donna and tells her that he will live them forever. Tiwari gets drunk and refuses to go home as he feels that the spirit of Bella Donna will not let him live freely. Tilu and his friends call Tiwari a coward for leaving Angoori alone in the house. Tiwari enters his house and gets romantic with Angoori and tells her to get in the bedsheet for some cozy moments. Angoori comes into the room and learns that Tiwari is with Bella Donna under the bedsheet. Tiwari feels restless and comes out of the bedsheet when Bella Donna starts choking him. Tiwari gets surprised when he finds that Angoori is standing near the bed.

ALSO READ| Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Angoori and Tiwari get scared