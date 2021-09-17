Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 17th September 2021, Written Update: Anita's plan astonishes Vibhuti

In today’s episode, we saw, Angoori feels upset as she lost three gold chains in a span of three days. Vibhuti consoles Angoori while the latter tells him about the latest robbery which took place in the market. He tells Angoori that the members of Gulzar gang are smart as they disguised themselves and looted her. Angoori says when Anita was busy trashing up one robber the other two surrounded Angoori and took away the gold chain.

Tilu and Teeka flex over the stolen items. Malkhan tells them to keep quiet as they might end up in trouble if someone overhears their conversation. Tillu makes fun of Vibhuti as they made him steal everything from his own uncle. David joins TMT near the tea shop and recognizes his belongings which are worn by TMT and Vibhuti. Soon after David gets Inspector Happu along with him and tells him to arrest them for robbing him.

Inspector Happu arrests Vibhuti and TMT. Vibhuti calls Anita to help him. Meanwhile, Anita visits the police station and reveals that she had planned all this to make Vibhuti value her grooming class. Anita also adds that she asked TMT to help her so that Vibhuti understands his mistake. Vibhuti gets surprised as Anita plans all this to win the challenge. Later, TMT comes across the real members of ‘Gulzar gang’ who are a group of budding poets who criticize TMT for using their title for robbing people.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.