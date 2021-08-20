Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 19 August 2021, Written Update: Tiwari calls Anita 'item'

In today’s episode, we see that Vibhuti faces severe punishment for talking against Tiwari and has been thrown out of his house. Later, Anita finds Vibhuti sad and learns that Tiwari is hurting him a lot by all means and his words are killing Vibhuti. Anita consoles Vibhuti but he blames himself for his condition as he did not read the contract before signing.

After a while, Vibhuti spots Angoori in the market and gets carried away by her beauty, Pelu pushes Vibhuti and gets him back in the reality. Wherein, Anita faces problems reaching her grooming class as there is no transport. Soon, Tiwari finds Anita standing alone and starts misbehaving with her and calls her ‘item’ which offends Anita and makes her uncomfortable. Tillu and Malkan curse Tiwari for his cheap behaviour.

Tillu and Malkhan go to Vibhuti and inform him about Tiwari’s behaviour which makes Vibhuti furious wherein he decides to destroy Tiwari’s empire. As Vibhuti gets back home, he later confronts Anita for hiding things from him. Anita tells him to forget everything as Tiwari is a powerful man. Vibhuti decides to punish Tiwari this time as he has made Anita feel embarrassed.

Vibhuti walks into Tiwari’s house wherein the latter ignores him and makes him wait as he is busy on a call. After the call, before Vibhuti could speak a word, Tiwari informs that Anita will have to dance for him or else they have to pay the interest along with the base amount. Later, Anita learns about this deal and agrees to dance in front of Tiwari keeping their financial situation in the mind.

