Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Commissioner Reshampal apologizes for arresting trio

Today, we see that Angoori is emotional as their life gets back to normal after she misplaces the magical necklace. Vibhuti tries to console Angoori but nothing seems to work as the latter curses the thief who destroyed their happiness. Later, Vibhuti meets Prem and tells him everything about the necklace and its benefits. After listening to the story, Prem gets angry and concludes that he will not help Vibhuti as this matter will surely create a mess in his house. Moving on, Anita gets shocked to see Prem’s wife in their house as Vibhuti had told her that she is no more and thus he could not get back the necklace.

Vibhuti enters the house and accepts his fault while Anita stands confused as she has no clue about whatever is happening in her house. Vibhuti tries to justify his acts and tells Anita about the story of the historic necklace and how it helped its owner to achieve everything they dreamt of. Anita gets fascinated and wishes to own that magical necklace wherein Vibhuti reveals the truth and tells that someone has already stolen it from their cupboard. Back in Angoori’s house, Ammaji gets back from her trip and starts thrashing Tiwari for not taking care of the precious necklace. Angoori tries to save Tiwari but Ammaji blames him saying that he is very careless.

Furthermore, Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka get happy as they get back the necklace from Rusha when the commissioner informs them about her marriage. In the meantime, Commissioner Reshampal stops Tilu and his friends and starts accusing them of different crimes like planting bombs and transporting RDX from one state to other. Tilu understands that the necklace is exclusively built for the women and tells Malkan to remove it from his neck to be saved from further allegations. Tilu’s idea works as Commissioner Reshampal apologizes to them for arresting them under a false case.

ALSO READ: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti steals the necklace