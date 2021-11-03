Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti starts his cleaning agency

In today’s episode, Angoori informs Ammaji that Vibhuti is helping her to clean the house before Diwali. Later, Angoori helps Vibhuti when she finds that the latter is facing difficulties in cleaning the spider webs. Vibhuti flirts with Angoori and criticizes Tiwari saying that he is a very careless husband who always thinks about his shop and money. On the other hand, Tiwari works hard in Anita’s kitchen and scrubs all the dirt, and removes the spider webs from the ceiling.

Anita enters the house and finds the kitchen very clean and praises Tiwari for his speed. Moving on, Anita tells Tiwari to come every day and clean their house until she is satisfied. Tiwari gets shocked after listening to Anita but controls his emotions as he cannot give away any chance of impressing Anita. Elsewhere, Vibhuti goes to Tilu and his friends and tells them to work for him in his cleaning agency till the festival of Diwali comes to an end. Vibhuti adds that they will disguise themselves so that no one from the colony will recognize them.