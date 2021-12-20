Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 20 December 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti winks at Angoori

In today’s episode, Vibhuti dreams of dancing with Angoori but in reality the former kisses Saxena’s hands. Saxena confronts Vibhuti for his behaviour and tells him to consult a good doctor as it can be dangerous if he continues to behave the same in public places. Vibhuti visits Dr. Gupta’s clinic and tells him about his problem and requests him to give a perfect medicine for his unusual disease as it might get difficult for him to step out of the house. Dr. Gupta blames the mobile for Vibhuti’s condition and gives him medicines so that he gets back to normal in quick time and also asks him to stay away from the mobile as it creates an adverse effect on the mind of a person.

Later, Vibhuti meets Angoori and winks at her while the latter feels embarrassed and leaves from there. Tiwari learns about Vibhuti’s cheap act and assures Angoori that once they inform Anita she will surely punish her husband for crossing his limits. Moving on, Tiwari and Angoori meet Anita and inform her about Vibhuti winking at women in the modern colony.

Vibhuti gets shocked and swears on his mother saying that he cannot wink at Angoori as he respects her from the bottom of his heart. Anita backs Vibhuti while Tiwari decides to end the matter and takes Angoori along with him. The next day, Vibhuti yet again meets Angoori wherein she gets furious at him as he crosses his limit and winks at her unknowingly. Vibhuti finds it difficult to understand the confusion as he feels that his body parts are in his control.

In the meantime, Angoori asks Vibhuti to leave as he is making her feel uncomfortable every time he winks at her. Furthermore, Tiwari invites inspector Happu at his house and asks Angoori to tell him about Vibhuti’s behaviour so that the police can take necessary action against the biggest eve teaser of their colony.

