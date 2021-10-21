Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 20 October 2021, Written Update: Tiwari & Vibhuti remember bad habits of their wives

In today's episode, Tiwari gives Anita a lift and tries to talk to her on different topics till the destination arrives. Anita gets furious at Tiwari for offering tea wherein she is a coffee lover and also tells him to drop her till the location as she is getting late. Later that day, Tiwari and Vibhuti chill together and later remember all the bad habits of their wives and get angry over it as a result both of them start fighting with each other. Gupta tries to stop them but gets injured in the process and leaves from there.

Further, Vibhuti walks up to Anita and tries to talk to her while the latter talks rudely to him. Anita understands that there is a huge change in her husbands' behaviour as he is trying to be very sweet. Vibhuti tells Anita that her questions are very silly and he has got bored answering them but stays calm to save their relationship. Anita calls Vibhuti the best husband as he has been so patient all throughout their relationship. Anita also adds that after this conversation, they will never break up or even fight over silly topics. Later, Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka trick Saxena into their plan and get money from him for their expenses.

Angoori calls Ammaji and talks to her about Tiwari’s changed behaviour. Ammaji then talks to Tiwari and confronts him for using new tricks to trouble Angoori. Tiwari makes Angoori understand that such small problems in their life should be solved by them instead of including someone else. Angoori is shocked by Tiwari’s behaviour as the latter thought that after the call, her husband would start shouting at her. Meanwhile, Tilu decides to dress like a lady and fool Saxena.