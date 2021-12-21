Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 21 December 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti proves his innocence

Today, we see that inspector Happu enters Vibhuti’s house and tells him to visit the police station as Angoori and Tiwari have filed a case against him. Anita tells Happu that they have already cleared the confusion wherein Anita had already forgiven Vibhuti. Happu informs Anita that Angoori has filed the case after Vibhuti repeated the mistake and winked at her continuously even after confronting him for his mistake. Anita visits Tiwari’s house along with Vibhuti and asks Angoori the reason behind filing a case after they had cleared the confusion.

Angoori tells Anita that Vibhuti has crossed all his limits and thus they had to file a case against him as she was feeling uncomfortable in his presence. Later, Vibhuti shocks everyone as he proves that his eyes blink only when he looks at Angoori whereas he is completely normal when he sees anyone else. Happu feels that Vibhuti is trying to fool them and as a result points the gun towards him and moves ahead to arrest him. Vibhuti snatches the gun from Happu and hands it over to Anita and runs away from Tiwari’s house.

Later, Vibhuti visits Dr.Gupta’s clinic and blames the medicine for his condition as he had to face humiliation from Happu and Tiwari as his eyes started to wink whenever he saw Angoori. Dr.Gupta asks Vibhuti to calm down as this is just a rare medical condition that is making him wink unnecessarily. Vibhuti requests Dr. Gupta to reveal the truth in front of everyone as Angoori has created a bad image of him. The next morning, Vibhuti visits the police station and proves his innocence as the doctor tells the commissioner that Vibhuti was suffering from a rare medical condition.

