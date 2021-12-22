Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 22 December 2021, Written Update: Saxena instigates Dr. Gupta against Vibhuti

In today’s episode, Anita tells Angoori that Vibhuti is innocent as he has destroyed the veins of his eyes because of playing video games throughout the day. Angoori tells Anita that she cannot trust Vibhuti as he is very cunning and makes stories to save himself. Anita calms down Angoori saying that Dr.Gupta will examine Vibhuti in front of everyone and will declare that he is unfit. Angoori tells Anita that she will only believe her when a qualified doctor states that Vibhuti is ill and had no intention to make her feel uncomfortable.

Later, Dr.Gupta gets ready and leaves for the police station wherein Saxena stops him and instigates him saying that Vibhuti has always criticized him and also feels that he is a doctor with a fake degree. Dr. Gupta believes Saxena and decides not to help Vibhuti as the latter doubts his medical knowledge. On the flip side, Vibhuti waits for Dr.Gupta in the police station and feels that he will get back his reputation once the truth is been revealed. Furthermore, Dr.Gupta informs the commissioner that Vibhuti is completely alright and had requested the former to save him from being punished as he had misbehaved with some ladies from their modern colony.

Vibhuti gets shocked and runs away from the police station as Dr.Gupta turns the tables and blames him for misbehaving with Angoori. The next day, everyone in the modern colony stops talking to Anita and declares Vibhuti as the biggest eve teaser. In the meantime, Vibhuti meets Dr.Gupta and learns that Saxena was the one who created a fake story and provoked him to hide the truth in front of the inspector. Later, Vibhuti gets shocked when he sees that a snake bites Dr.Gupta whereas the latter health starts worsening after the mishap.

