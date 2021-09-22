Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 22 September 2021, Written Update: Anita & Angoori commence their new plan

Today we see that Angoori tricks Tiwari as she acts of getting romantic with someone over the call. Tiwari gets impatient and asks Angoori about the other person. Angoori tricks him and tells him that she was talking to Kamla aunty. After a while, Tiwari receives a letter and a box of sweets from Angoori’s father where he informs them about Kamla aunty’s 7th death anniversary. Tiwari gets confused as before some time, Angoori tried to fool him as she told him that she was talking to her aunt.

On the other hand, Vibhuti doubts Anita as she dresses up on a Sunday and leaves the house. Vibhuti decides to investigate as Anita’s suspicious behaviour makes him curious. Meanwhile, Tiwari decides to take Angoori shopping while she denies saying that she is busy. Later, Anita and Mr.Gupta meet in the market and start acting as they spot Vibhuti. Ahead, Vibhuti spots everything from a distance and feels jealous. Anita gives all the credit to Vibhuti and says that his interview inspired her to get into an affair. Vibhuti starts crying and leaves from there.

Furthermore, Mr.Gupta joins Angoori and starts acting as Tiwari walks in the market. Angoori tells Mr. Gupta to be with her in an affair as her husband supports extramarital affairs. Angoori also tells Mr.Gupta to keep their relationship private. After a while, Tiwari and Vibhuti visit TMT and tell them about the affairs and ask them to investigate. TMT gets shocked and thrash both of them for putting false allegations on their naïve wives.

