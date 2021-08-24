Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 23 August 2021, Written Update: Ammaji batters Tiwari for being unromantic

Tiwari is busy calling all the debtors and requests them to return his money and tells them about his poor financial situation. Angoori calls Tiwari a liar as everything in their life is perfectly fine. Tiwari tells her that if they show that everything is normal in their life then none of the debtors will return their money. Later, Angoori informs Tiwari that Anita told her that romance plays an important role in their married life.

Later, Angoori gets romantic and starts singing for Tiwari. Meanwhile, Vibhuti looks at Angoori’s picture on his phone and praises her. Anita comes and asks Vibhuti about whom is he praising. Vibhuti tells Anita that he has only one lady to praise and that is Anita. Later, Anita says "Let's do romance", wherein Vibhuti refuses it by saying that he cannot do that, as there is always time and mood required for romance. Anita complains saying that he is always unromantic, the couple soon starts arguing wherein Vibhuti goes to sleep.

Angoori comes to the balcony and talks to Anita saying that she thinks that Tiwari has lost interest in her. After a while, Anita and Angoori talk to each other and learn that their issue is the same i.e, "Lack of Romance". Further, Angoori calls Ammaji and tells about her issue with Tiwari. Ammaji says she will be there tomorrow and will make everything right. The next morning, Ammaji comes to Tiwari’s house and batters him for being unromantic and also tells him to make a family soon or else he will be kicked out of the house.

ALSO READ: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 20 August 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti turns into a rebel