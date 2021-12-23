Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 23 December 2021, Written Update: Dr. Gupta reveals the truth and saves Vibhuti

In today’s episode, Vibhuti meets Anita and tells her that Dr.Gupta was ready to reveal the truth but a venomous snake bit him last night. Anita gets angry and accuses Vibhuti of being the biggest molester of Kanpur and tells him to leave the house and also adds that until the truth is revealed, the latter should stay away from her. Vibhuti gets upset and hinders around the modern colony and after a while, meets Angoori and tries to explain to her that he is innocent. Angoori calls Tiwari and tells him to call the police as the biggest eve teaser of their colony is standing in front of her. Vibhuti senses danger and runs away from there thinking that Happu will put him behind the bars without knowing the truth.

The next morning, Anita talks to her father and informs him that she is suffering a lot as everyone in the modern colony has stopped talking to her after Vibhuti molested Angoori. Moving on, Tiwari overhears Anita’s conversation and agrees to her point when she decides to divorce Vibhuti. Saxena reaches there and introduces himself as a lawyer who divorces couples within a day. Tiwari gets overwhelmed as Anita tells Saxena to start the procedure as she has started feeling uncomfortable living with Vibhuti.

Furthermore, Dr.Gupta enters Anita’s house with an oxygen cylinder and informs everyone that Vibhuti is innocent as his eye started to wink when extra pressure was applied to his vein. Anita apologizes to Vibhuti for throwing him out of the house while he was completely innocent. Later, Vibhuti meets Angoori and apologizes to her for making her feel uncomfortable due to his medical problem. Angoori forgives Vibhuti and shocks him when she starts winking at the time just like he did in the past. Vibhuti feels shy as Angoori winks at him while the latter runs into the house as she is clueless about whatever is happening.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti regrets his decision