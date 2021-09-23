Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 23 September 2021, Written Update: Anita and Angoori back each other

Today, Anita finds Vibhuti sad and asks the reason behind his sadness. Vibhuti recites a poem for Anita and tries to confront the latter for her affair. Anita behaves completely normally and makes him remember his words from Saxena’s chat show. Vibhuti feels shocked as Anita accepts all his allegations and thanks to him for inspiring her for getting into an affair. On the flip side, Tiwari consumes alcohol to divert his mind from Angoori’s extramarital affair. Later, Tiwari confronts Angoori for her behavior while she gives all the credit to Tiwari as his thoughts made her change her lifestyle.

The next morning, Vibhuti spots Angoori and tells her about Anita’s extramarital affair and starts crying. Angoori praises Anita for being obedient as she is following Vibhuti’s words and decides to become like her. Later, Tiwari tells Anita about Angoori’s affair while they work out together. Anita says that she is happy for Angoori as she has changed her lifestyle and insults Tiwari saying that Angoori deserves a much better partner than him. Anita's harsh words make Tiwari more upset.

Meanwhile, TMT decides to shoot a video of Commissioner Reshampal while he is having a bath. Furthermore, Rusha stops the commissioner and tells him that she has to go to a party and needs to have a bath urgently. TMT goes to the backside of the house and gets busy in setting the camera while the commissioner spots TMT and arrests them for videotaping the women of his house.