Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 24 August 2021, Written Update: Tiwari and Angoori’s romance offends Vibhuti

Anita is seen talking on the phone with Meenal and tells her that Vibhuti is of no use and also tells her not to compare Vibhuti and Anurag as they are totally different. Anita also adds that how Vibhuti has turned into a loser. Vibhuti enters the house, meanwhile, Anita changes the topic. Anita finds Vibhuti sad and mocks him by saying if someone molested Helen. Vibhuti asks Anita to control her language as Helen is his mother. Anita blames Helen’s behaviour for being molested as she forgets her age.

Later, Angoori and Tiwari are about to sit to have food that's when Anita and Vibhuti enter their house. Further, Vibhuti grabs Tiwari and quietly tells him not to touch Angoori till he is here. After a while, Vibhuti and Anita find Tiwari and Angoori having some cozy moments under the dining table, Anita calls it romantic while Vibhuti calls Tiwari a pervert. Vibhuti gets offended and calls Tiwari outside the house and tells him to control his feelings as they are still in his house. Meanwhile, Angoori tells Anita that Tiwari is being very romantic nowadays. Vibhuti gets angry at Tiwari’s behaviour and leaves the house.

Anita talks to Vibhuti about Tiwari’s changed behaviour and praises him. Vibhuti interrupts saying that he is not romantic but has gone mad. Anita tells Vibhuti to be inspired by Tiwari’s romantic behaviour but Vibhuti gets furious at Anita saying that they are not teenagers anymore. Anita and Vibhuti start arguing over being romantic while Vibhuti goes to sleep.