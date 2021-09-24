Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 24 September 2021, Written Update: Angoori and Anita forgive their husbands

Today, Angoori and Anita visit Saxena’s chat show as guests. Saxena welcomes them and tells his viewers that today he will ask his guests about their thoughts on extramarital affairs. Anita answers his question by saying that previously she was very old-fashioned and thought that her husband was her only soulmate. Later, Anita adds that she was influenced by Vibhuti’s views and she tried behaving according to his ideas, and today she loves this lifestyle.

Angoori agrees with Anita and tells that their husbands helped them a lot as they are very broad-minded. Anita and Angoori thank their husbands for showing them the correct way of living. Angoori pleads every woman to apply Tiwari's formula in their life as living with one husband can be very boring. Saxena supports the thought and praises Anita and Angoori. After a while, Anita introduces Mr.Gupta to Vibhuti and tells the latter to prepare snacks for them. Vibhuti goes into the kitchen and blames Saxena’s talk show for ruining his married life. Further, Mr. Gupta visits Tiwari’s house while the latter gets furious and throws him out. Tiwari calls Ammaji and gets shocked as she supports her affair.

Further, Angoori and Anita reveal the truth and tell their husbands that all this was planned to teach them a lesson for making fun of their sacred relationship. Anita calls Mr. Gupta and tells him that he is just a salesman who helped them with this plan. Tiwari and Vibhuti accept their fault and promise that they will never repeat such a mistake. Anita and Angoori forgive their husbands and get back home.

