Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 25 August 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti’s trick disturbs Tiwari’s romantic life

Today, Tiwari and Angoori get back from the morning walk and stop to have coconut water. Anita compliments Tiwari for his romantic behaviour. Tiwari talks to Vibhuti about romance being an important part of their life. Anita tells Tiwari that due to his love for Angoori, he has gained a lot of respect. Anita also requests Tiwari to inspire Vibhuti with his evergreen and romantic behaviour.

On the other hand, Angoori is busy working in her courtyard when Vibhuti tries to flirt with her and then tells her about being agitated by Tiwari’s way of doing romance. Angoori advises Vibhuti to close his eyes or tells him to ignore them, later, she asks Vibhuti to leave as he is making her angry. Meanwhile, Anita dreams of having romance with Vibhuti but Helen shatters her dream and brings her back to reality. Anita tries to share her sorrow with Helen but the latter blames Anita for Vibhuti’s unromantic behaviour.

Later, Vibhuti and Tiwari sit together and enjoy some drinks as they talk to each other about their married life. Vibhuti distracts Tiwari and adds a pill in his drink which will make Tiwari’s mouth stink, Vibhuti tells him to consume his drink fast since Angoori might be waiting for him. As Tiwari leaves, Vibhuti decides to enjoy the drama once he reaches home.

As Tiwari reaches home, he tries to talk to Angoori but the latter distances herself as the bad odour make her go mad. Angoori feels that there might be something else that would be the reason for the bad odour and spends the whole night searching for it but later discovers that the bad odour is coming from Tiwari’s mouth. Vibhuti peeps into Tiwari’s house and feels happy as his plan is working.

