Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 25 November 2021, Written Update: Angoori overhears Tiwari's wish



Today, we see that Angoori misses Tiwari while Vibhuti tricks her into his plan and tells him that there is a magical well where he can drop a coin and wish for anything he wants. After a while, Vibhuti and Angoori visit the well and get surprised when they see that Tiwari is already present at the spot. Angoori gets overwhelmed and feels that Tiwari is a loyal partner. Vibhuti gets ready for a blast as he feels that Tiwari will wish exactly what the latter had told him while he was disguised as a monk.

Tiwari walks up to the well and wishes for a foreigner with certain qualities and then throws a coin in the well. Angoori stands stunned when she overhears Tiwari’s wish wherein Vibhuti acts being innocent as he assures that he will confront her husband for making such a cheap wish. Angoori loses her control and starts confronting Tiwari for his wish and later leaves the place. In the meantime, Vibhuti informs Tiwari that he has left Angoori in disgrace after making an ugly wish.

Furthermore, Angoori dresses up as a foreigner and mesmerizes Vibhuti with her new look. Vibhuti instigates Angoori against Tiwari and tells her to live freely as he is least bothered about their relationship.

Later, Tiwari tries to enter Vibhuti’s house to get back Angoori but fails in his attempt. Vibhuti humiliates Tiwari and tells him to go back as Angoori has decided not to talk to cheap people. Ahead, Tiwari learns that Saxena is in need of rupees 25000 and decides to use this situation for his benefit. Gupta and Masterji refuse to help Prem wherein Tiwari informs him that he will give him 25000 but in return, he will have to thrash Vibhuti. Prem agrees to fulfill the task as he is in urgent need of money.

