Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 26 August 2021, Written Update: Tiwari to teach Vibhuti a lesson

In the previous episode, we saw that Tiwari spikes Vibhuti’s drink which makes his mouth stink and disturbs his romance.

Angoori talks to Vibhuti and asks him a remedy to get rid of the dirty smell. Vibhuti tells Angoori that Tiwari’s mouth was smelling exactly the same when they were chilling some time before. Vibhuti suggests Angoori to smell Tiwari's mouth, Angoori smells his breath and faints due to the bad smell.

The next morning, Tiwari and Anita workout together wherein Anita excuses herself as the bad smell makes her feel dizzy. Tiwari tries to talk to Anita but the latter shouts and says that she can smell something bad. Tiwari disagrees with Anita and asks a passerby about the smell but the person faints when Tiwari tries to talk to him. Anita runs away from Tiwari while the latter follows her.

Later, Tiwari meets Dr.Gupta at the tea shop where Tiwari tells the doctor about his problem. Dr.Gupta tells him that he can help him with the name of the person who has made latter’s breath unpleasant. Tiwari tells him to disclose the name so that he can teach a lesson to that person. Dr. Gupta reveals that Vibhuti had taken a pill from him. Listening to this, Tiwari gets furious after knowing that it is Vibhuti behind all the issue. Tiwari takes the same pill from Dr. Gupta and decides to teach Vibhuti a lesson.

Further, Anita and Vibhuti visit a temple and prays to God for pumping romance in his body. Meanwhile, Tiwari dresses up as a monk and tells Anita that he has a remedy to all her problems and gives her the same pill and asks her to feed it to Vibhuti for a successful romantic life. Anita tells Vibhuti to eat the pill without any questions.

Let's see what will happen next.

