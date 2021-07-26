Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 26 July 2021, Written Update: Anita dreams about Vibhu being a pilot

In today's episode, we see Vibhu preparing breakfast for Anita, while she gets a call from her friend. Further, Vibhu gets to know that Rohan is their mutual friend from college. Anita is talking to him very freely which makes Vibhu jealous. Anita is praising her friend a lot wherein she starts criticizing Vibhu and calls him a 'flop' candidate. Further, we see that Anita tells Vibhu that she has always had a different connection with pilots. Within this Tiwari lends an ear to what Anita was talking about.

On the other hand, Angoori is seen waiting for an auto where Vibhu spots her and starts a conversation. Angoori tells him about not finding an auto for a long time. Vibhu takes the responsibility of getting an auto and starts searching for Pelu. Finally, he finds Pelu sitting at a tea shop with his fractured hand. Pelu gives him a piece of advice to drive his auto for some days till he is recovered. He also tells him to give him Rs 500 daily and keep the additional money for himself. Vibhu agrees to this as he has no source of income.

Tiwari dresses up as a pilot and goes in front of Anita and she’s completely shocked. He lies that he worked for an airline but had to leave his job as Angoori was against it. Anita imagines Vibhu being a pilot and dreams of both of them dancing together. Tiwari gets her back to reality. Anita praises Tiwari for achieving the designation of a pilot.

Will Vibhu complete Anita's dream remains the big question?

