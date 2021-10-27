Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 26 October 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti tries to help Angoori

In today’s episode, Angoori feels guilty as she steps into the house and hesitates to face Tiwari as she could not manage to get any order in the entire day. Tiwari greets her and enquires about the number of orders received on the first day. Angoori tries to flip the topic and is saved by Ammaji’s call on their landline. Later, Ammaji asks Angoori about the business done on the first day of her challenge. Angoori stays silent while Tiwari starts mocking her for taking up the challenge. Ammaji gets furious and shouts at Tiwari for demotivating Angoori and then ends the call.

The next day, Vibhuti disguises as a dancer and goes to Angoori as a customer. Angoori greets Vibhuti and sends Tilu to get snacks for their new customer. Vibhuti introduces himself as ‘Darling Kawaal’ and starts flirting with her. Meanwhile, Anita finds Tiwari washing clothes and gets more dirty clothes from her house and tells the latter to wash them.

On the flip side, Darling Kawaal (Vibhuti) tells Tilu to pack undergarments worth rupees twenty-five thousand. Tilu makes fun of Darling Kawaal but the latter gives him hard cash and tells Angoori to pack his goods. Back in Tiwari’s house, Ammaji praises Angoori and criticizes Tiwari for being lazy. Tiwari tells Ammaji that he isn’t a machine and will take time to complete the given work. Ammaji backs Angoori and tells Tiwari to follow the same ideology while talking to his wife. Furthermore, Tiwari tells Ammaji that he is sure that Angoori will destroy his business. After a while, Angoori enters the house with Tilu and greets Ammaji. Tiwari gets overcooked parathas and keeps them in front of Angoori and tells her to have the delicious food.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.