Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Tiwari takes a perfect revenge

Today, we see that Tiwari assures Anita that Vibhuti will start behaving according to her soon. Later, Tiwari comes close to Angoori and tries to talk to her. Angoori tells Tiwari to go away as his mouth is still stinking, and further adds that whenever he comes close to her, his mouth odour makes her faint. Tiwari feels embarrassed and assures Angoori to do something about the problem.

After a while, Anita starts getting a dirty smell from her bedroom which makes her restless. Later, Anita discovers that it's Vibhuti who is stinking and asks him to go away. Vibhuti tries to smell his breath and faints, and later realizes that his mouth odour is smelling like a rotten fish. Vibhuti learns that it was Tiwari dressed up as a monk, who gave him the medicine for his better married life. Vibhuti reveals the truth that the latter had given the same medicine to Tiwari to spoil his married life.

Later, Angoori gets angry at Vibhuti for his evil act which created a gap between Angoori and Tiwari. Vibhuti apologizes to Angoori for his mistake and assures him to never repeat it again. On the other hand, Anita holds Tiwari responsible for Vibhuti’s bad breath. Tiwari reveals that it was Vibhuti who started with the prank and whatever the latter did was just revenge and asks for forgiveness from Anita. The latter forgives Tiwari but warns him to be careful next time. Meanwhile, Dr.Gupta and Masterji make fun of Vibhuti for being a nobody and question him about his identity which makes him restless.

