Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 27 September 2021, Written Update: Tilu, Malkan and Teeka win the mega lottery

Today, Ammaji tells Angoori a new remedy for Tiwari’s successful life. Later, Angoori calls Tiwari and informs him about the remedy in which he has to apply buffalo dung over his whole body for one week. Tiwari denies following Ammaji’s remedy as he feels that he will become a topic of entertainment in his colony. Further, TMT visits Babulal’s lottery shop and congratulates him for his new start-up. Babulal ignores them and gets busy with his work and invites other people to buy a lottery ticket. TMT decide to buy a lottery ticket for them as the winning amount can cure all their problems.

Babulal tells TMT to invest their money in something else rather than wasting it on a lottery ticket. The latter also adds that he is very sure that TMT has a bad destiny. TMT feel insulted as Babulal challenges their luck and decide to buy the most expensive lottery ticket. Tilu pays 300 rupees to Babulal while he gives them a thirty-crore lottery ticket and guarantees them that they wont win a single penny.

After a few days, TMT visit Babulal’s shop while the latter yet again insults them. Teeka informs Babulal that they came to check the results of the mega lottery. Furthermore, Malkhan gives him a ticket and tells him to cross-check. Meanwhile, TMT get excited as they feel that they will surely win 30 crores. Later, Babulal gets surprised as he learns that TMT have won the mega lottery. TMT get a shock of their life as Babulal informs them about winning 30 crores.

