Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 28 September 2021, Written Update: Tiwari invites Tilu, Malkan and Teeka for dinner

Today, Vibhuti prepares coffee for Anita while the latter asks him about the necklace. Vibhuti assures Anita that soon he will return her diamond necklace. Further, Tilu, Malkan and Teeka visit Vibhuti’s house and seek Anita’s blessings. They inform her about them winning a lottery of rupees thirty crore. Vibhuti is surprised and tries to mock the trio. Teeka gives a befitting reply to Vibhuti and shuts him up. Teeka gives sweets to Anita and later the trio leave, as they decide to visit every house in their locality. Their luck makes Anita jealous while she orders Vibhuti to retrieve her necklace as soon as possible.

Later, Tilu, Malkan and Teeka visit Tiwari’s house and share the news with him. Tiwari screams as he finds it difficult to trust them. Furthermore, the trio seek Angoori’s blessings. Angoori is happy for them and tells them to start their own business. Tilu asks Tiwari to give them some innovative business ideas. Tiwari ignores Tilu saying that he can only suggest about undergarments. Later, Gupta, Masterji and Prem get the shock of their life as Tilu, Malkan and Teeka inform them about winning a lottery worth thirty crore rupees. Prem decides to collaborate with them for some new business.

Later, Tiwari faces a huge loss in his business as his client withdraws a big order at the last minute. Angoori suggests Tiwari to contact Tilu, Malkan and Teeka and adds that they can help him clear all his credit, as they are now rich. Tiwari finds them and invites them for dinner at his place. Later that day, Malkan, Teeka and Tilu dress up in a suit and arrive at Tiwari’s house for dinner.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.