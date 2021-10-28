Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 28th October 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti helps Angoori in winning the challenge

In today's episode, Ammaji criticizes Tiwari and makes him realize the importance of Angoori. After a while, Angoori gets back home and seeks Ammaji’s blessings. Tiwari gets shocked as Angoori informs him that she has sold the undergarments worth 50,000 on the second day of her work in his shop. Ammaji tells Angoori that she has proved her supremacy in the house as well as in the outer world. Angoori prays to god and decides to work hard to achieve the target of selling the undergarments worth 1,50,000. Vibhuti overhears her prayer and decides to help her until she achieves her target.

Later, Vibhuti goes to Prem at the midnight and tells him that he needs 75,000 as Anita’s dad had a heart attack. Prem falls into Vibhuti’s tricks and decides to give him money before his cruel wife wakes up from her sleep. Meanwhile, Anita makes fun of Tiwari as she finds him completing all the household chores. Helen visits Anita’s house with a lot of luggage while Anita tells Tiwari to pick all the luggage and keep it safely in their house.

On the flip side, Vibhuti disguises as a ‘Sheikh' and visits Angoori’s shop. Tilu talks to him about his requirement and fetches a pen to note it down. Angoori and Tilu get surprised when Vibhuti tells him that he wants undergarments worth 75,000 for him and his workers. Angoori tells Tilu to get sweets and snacks for the Sheikh as the latter is a very special customer. Furthermore, a disguised Vibhuti gives 75,000 to Angoori and helps her in completing the challenge.

