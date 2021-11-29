Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 29 November 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti finds an antique necklace

In today’s episode, we see an incident that took place around 100-200 years ago where a father and son got into an argument and dropped a very expensive necklace in a well situated in the Modern colony. Back in the 21st century, Anita talks to her friend and insults Vibhuti saying that he is an ordinary man who has nothing special in him. Vibhuti overhears their conversation and confronts Anita for insulting him in front of her friends. Anita changes the topic and makes Vibhuti remember about their wedding anniversary. Anita also adds that this time she wants something precious and expensive as her anniversary gift.

Vibhuti feels that he should lend some money from his neighbours so that he can buy something expensive for Anita. Later, Vibhuti finds Angoori in her courtyard and tries to trick her into his plan. Tiwari gets there in time and stops Angoori from helping him by any means. Vibhuti gets irritated and asks Tiwari to leave them alone as he is in a big problem. Tiwari insults Vibhuti for being a nobody and tells Angoori to prepare food for him as he is very hungry. Elsewhere, Saxena informs Tilu and his friends that he is going to do research on the history of their locality as the experts believe that there was a kuber temple on the same land where under modern colony is built.

Furthermore, Saxena reveals that there is a precious necklace somewhere in the modern colony that can change the fortune of anyone who gets hold of it. Meanwhile, Vibhuti walks around the modern colony and finds a necklace while picking up all the rubbish spread in their colony. After a while, Vibhuti gets back home and shows the necklace to Anita while she hates the design and the pattern of the antique necklace and tells the former to take it back.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

