Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 29 October 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti gets exposed

In today’s episode, David gets back to India and meets Vibhuti and the latter decides to help him in selling the undergarments. Vibhuti is shocked to see David’s condition as the latter gets bankrupt after his girlfriend cheats on him. On the other hand, Tiwari continues to complete the household chores while Ammaji tells him to be quick and compares him with Angoori. Later, Angoori and Tilu get back home and surprise Ammaji when they inform her that they have earned 75,000 on the third day of their challenge.

Angoori tells Tiwari to congratulate her as she has won the challenge in just three days. Ammaji tells Tilu to get ready for a grand celebration as Angoori has made her proud. Tilu leaves the house saying that he will invite everyone from their colony to celebrate Angoori’s success. Meanwhile, Masterji, Prem, and Gupta meet Vibhuti and tell him to return their money as their wives have started creating a mess in the house due to their transaction. Vibhuti assures everyone that he will return their money once Anita gets the amount credited to her account.

Further, everyone gathers in Tiwari’s house to celebrate Angoori’s success while the latter gives all the credit to Ammaji for motivating her. Vibhuti and Anita enter the house and congratulate Angoori for proving her potential. After a while, Anita gets shocked when she learns that Vibhuti has used her father's name to get money from the other men in the colony. Everyone starts insulting Vibhuti for his mistake wherein the latter reveals that he used all the money to buy undergarments from Angoori’s shop.

