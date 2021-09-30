Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 29 September 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti and Tiwari insulted

Today, Angoori informs Vibhuti about Tiwari’s financial problem. As Vibhuti mocks Tiwari, Angoori shuts him up by giving him a befitting reply. Later, Angoori informs Vibhuti that they have invited Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka to their house for dinner so that Tiwari could talk to them about some financial help. Vibhuti gets inspired by Tiwari’s plan and decides to lend money from Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka. Vibhuti spots the trio and asks them to lend Rs 5 lakh. The trio makes fun of Vibhuti and makes him wipe the dirt on their shoes. Tilu then tells Vibhuti to come tomorrow as they are busy today.

Tilu, Malkan and Teeka visit Tiwari’s house and flaunt their wealth. Tiwari gets envious as Tilu insults him in front of Angoori. Tiwari tells them his condition and asks them to help him with some money. Angoori tells Tilu to help Tiwari as they are on the verge of being bankrupt. Looking at Angoori the trio assures that they will think of doing something to take out Tiwari from the financial crisis.

Later, Vibhuti and Tiwari find Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka and plead in front of them. The trio decides to make use of this situation and tell Vibhuti and Tiwari to complete all of their household chores. Vibhuti and Tiwari visit their house while Tilu and Teeka order them to massage. Angoori and Anita witness everything from the window and feel pity for the husbands. Meanwhile, the trio insult Vibhuti and Tiwari and make them do all of their work.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.