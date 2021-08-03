Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 3 August 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti blows a kiss to Angoori

In today’s episode, we see Angoori is shocked after seeing Vibhuti blowing a flying kiss towards her. Vibhuti tries to explain his problem, but instead Angoori walks away. On the other hand, Anita gets back from the morning walk leaving Tiwari behind as she is not able to bear with his gastric problem. As Tiwari returns from the walk Anita tells him that she has to leave due to some urgent work.

Later, Vibhuti is seen having breakfast with Helen where he tells her about his unusual disease. Helen blames Anita for Vibhuti’s condition. Meanwhile, Anita tells Vibhuti that his mother (Helen) is trying to prove her a villain so that she could take him away from her. Helen further accuses Anita for torturing Vibhuti to which he agrees but feels sad at the same time as he cannot confess all this to Anita.

Tiwari reaches the police station to seek help from Commissioner Reshampal regarding his fake shop license. Tiwari explains his issue to the Commissioner but he refuses to help Tiwari as he is an honest officer. Tiwari gets back and enjoys a few drinks with Vibhuti at his house. Angoori is seen serving munchies to them, that's when Vibhuti bangs the glass bottle on Tiwari’s head and slaps him. Furious, Angoori tells Vibhuti to get out of their house.

Further, Tiwari and Angoori are in the market where they see Teeka and Rusha getting close and feeding Panipuri to each other. Angoori asks Tiwari to make use of their love story and use Teeka as a scapegoat to convey his message to Commissioner Reshampal and ask him to save Tiwari from the fake license scam.

Will Tiwari be successful in his plan? Stay tuned to find out.

