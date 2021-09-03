Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 3 September 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti sells 'Prem Capsules' to Tiwari

Today, Angoori calls up Ammaji and tells her about Tiwari’s unromantic behaviour. Ammaji tells Angoori to take care of Tiwari and shower love on him to make the latter feel so. Angoori tells Ammaji that Tiwari doesn’t support her and runs away whenever she gets close to him. Tiwari overhears the conversation and feels ashamed.

Later, Prem informs Vibhuti about his company’s new medicine and hires Vibhuti to work for him. Vibhuti informs Anita that from tomorrow he will sell power enhancement pills for 'better romance'. Meanwhile, Tiwari feels upset because of his situation that's when Vibhuti tells him about the ‘Prem’ capsules. Tiwari buys the capsule from Vibhuti saying that he wants it for one of his close friends.

Ahead, Tiwari eats the pill and waits for Angoori in his bedroom. As Angoori enters the room, Tiwari gets all flirty with her. Angoori feels good as she finds Tiwari romantic and energetic after many days. Tiwari takes Angoori in his arms and starts romancing, but soon, Tiwari starts getting cramps in his stomach and blames the capsule for it.

Tiwari files a complaint against Vibhuti and Prem and sends them to the prison for selling capsules with side effects. Later, Dr. Gupta informs Tiwari that he was weak due to dehydration and not because of any medicine. Tiwari gets happy and leaves the police station. Soon after, Commissioner Reshampal visits the police station and finds Vibhuti in the prison and orders the constable to release him as his medicine helped in making Commissioner’s last night remarkable.

