Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 30 August 2021, Written: Saxena reveals himself as the Presidential candidate

Angoori is busy watering her plants and meanwhile, Vibhuti gets there and flirts with her while he criticizes Tiwari. Angoori denies Vibhuti’s words and showers her love for Tiwari. Ahead, we see Saxena near Vibhuti’s house and tries to talk to Angoori and Vibhuti. Vibhuti gets adamant and tells Saxena to leave as he is busy with Angoori and later, Vibhuti slaps Saxena and orders him to leave.

Further, Tiwari visits Anita’s house and greets her. Tiwari finds himself lucky as Anita is alone in the house. Soon, Saxena reaches there and spoils Tiwari’s mood and disturbs his conversation with Anita. Tiwari gets angry and thrashes Saxena and throws him out of the house. After a while, Prem, Gupta, and Masterji talk about the elections taking place in their colony. Masterji informs about Mr. Bakshi as one of the candidates. Everyone gets confused as they are unaware of the other candidates. Later, Saxena informs everyone that he will be competing for the post of Modern Colony’s president. Tiwari and Vibhuti learn about Saxena’s decision and mock him at first and then decide to make use of his powers by supporting him. Saxena visits the residents and asks people for their support. Tiwari and Vibhuti inform Saxena about their complete support and assure him that they will help Saxena in his election campaigns.

Later, Vibhuti and Tiwari get busy making posters, meanwhile, Teeka confronts Vibhuti and Tiwari being a two-faced person as till yesterday they were criticizing Saxena, and today they are coloring his posters. Vibhuti tells Teeka about his plan and tells him to do the same.

