Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Anita apologizes to Vibhuti

Today, we see that Angoori blames herself for spoiling Tiwari’s mood as she asks for an expensive necklace from him while he has suffered heavy loss in his business. Vibhuti learns about Angoori’s problem and gets a smile on her face after he shows the antique necklace to her. Angoori gets happy as she loves the design of the necklace, meanwhile, Vibhuti gifts her the neckpiece and tells her to smile. Tiwari gets furious at Angoori for accepting the necklace given by Vibhuti and tells her to throw it.

Later, Tiwari receives calls from his clients and feels overwhelmed as he starts getting huge orders which would end all of his financial problems. Angoori congratulates Tiwari for his new achievements while the latter continues to insult Vibhuti for gifting a necklace to his wife without his permission.

On the flip side, Anita informs Minal that Vibhuti gifted her an old necklace that had nothing appealing in it. Minal criticizes Anita as most of the time she measures Vibhuti’s emotions with money which makes her feel that every gift is ordinary. Anita accepts her mistake and feels that she should apologize to Vibhuti for not accepting his gift. Ahead, Tilu and his friends start digging in the modern colony to get hold of the hidden treasure. Masterji comes there and thrashes Tiku, Malkan, and Teeka with his stick as they destroy the water pipeline in their attempt of retrieving the treasure.

Furthermore, Tiwari gets many orders and asks Angoori to take care of the necklace as it has proven to be their lucky charm. Tilu overhears their conversation and decides to steal the necklace. Back in Vibhuti’s house, Anita accepts her mistake and tells the former to get back the necklace as it is filled with true love. Vibhuti lies to Anita and tells her that he has gifted the necklace to Prem after she rejected it. Vibhuti gets stuck in a difficult situation as he cannot get back the necklace from Angoori as he has already gifted it to her.

