Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 30 September 2021, Written Update: Teeka and his friends fight over Rusha

Today, Rusha visits Teeka’s house and gets surprised as she finds Vibhuti and Tiwari completing all the household chores. Anita and Angoori stand by the window and keep a watch on their husbands. Rusha starts flirting with Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka and gets astonished looking at the new version of them. Vibhuti and Tiwari get furious as Rusha calls them poor and insults them in front of Teeka and his friends. Tiwari tells Vibhuti to control his anger as everything in this world depends on our financial status. Rusha tells Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka to convince Commissioner Reshampal as she wants to marry them.

Later, Anita finds oil in Vibhuti’s hands as he gets back in the house. Vibhuti tricks Anita and tells her a false story and adds that he is helping out Teeka as he is facing a major bone disease. On the flip side, Angoori confronts Tiwari for massaging Malkan. Tiwari lies to Angoori and tells that he has decided to help the poor for the cause of humanity as his ego was killing his relations. Angoori tells Tiwari to help one of her instead as Malkan is already a millionaire now.

Furthermore, Tilu, Malkan and Teeka visit the police station and try to convince Commissioner Reshampal for their marriage. Rusha tells the commissioner that she wants to marry all three of them as she is confused to select one amongst them because of their unconditional love. Commissioner Reshampal makes fun of the idea and throws the trio out of the police station. Later Tilu, Malkan and Teeka sit near a tea stall and fight over Rusha’s custody after their marriage.

