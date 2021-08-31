Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 31 August 2021, Written Update: Saxena wins the presidential election

In today’s episode, we see Anita is giving a head massage to Vibhuti, while the latter tells her that he wants the road contract once Saxena is been elected. Anita wishes him luck and dreams of more contracts for Vibhuti. She reminds Vibhuti that he has to stick the posters and also has to go for the election campaign.

Later, Saxena wins the election and becomes the new president of Modern Colony. Saxena and his party volunteers enjoy his victory. Prem praises Tiwari and Vibhuti for playing a smart move. Reporters get ready for the victory speech by Saxena. The latter praises everyone for their support but excludes Tiwari and Vibhuti from the list. Angoori and Anita ask their husbands the reason behind being excluded from Saxena’s speech. Tiwari and Vibhuti fool their spouses by informing them that they don’t like being appreciated for their work. Further, Saxena informs the reporter that all the lazy and useless people in the colony would be beaten up by a hunter or else would be shot dead with a gun for continuing the same thing and declares other strict norms. Everyone watching the news gets scared after listening to Saxena's speech.

Teeka and Malkan decide to protest against the strict laws made by Saxena wherein Tilu explain to them that their protest won't result in anything and they might be thrown out from the colony for their activity. Further Rusha spots TMT near the tea shop and tries to talks to them. Teeka accidentally touches Rusha and gets beaten up by Saxena’s guard for touching a woman.

