Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 4 August 2021, Written Update: Teeka is now Tiwari’s brother

In today's episode, Tiwari tells Teeka that he has to act like his younger brother and will be known as Teeka Tiwari. Teeka just couldn't contain the excitement. But dampening his spirits, Tiwari reveals the truth that Teeka has to act like his younger brother only the time Commissioner Reshampal signs the permission letter. Listening to this, Teeka asks what would his benefit be in this, and Tiwari promises him that he will convince Commissioner Reshampal to fix his marriage with Rusha. Glad, Teeka accepts his deal.

Later, Vibhuti is examined by a doctor when he informs Anita about a breakdown in Vibhuti's nervous system which can force Vibhuti to commit a murder. While leaving, the doctor asks for his fees but gets slapped by Vibhuti instead.

On the other hand, Rusha visits the police station where she introduces Teeka to Commissioner Reshampal as her soulmate. Soon after, Tiwari is seen entering the police station where he reveals that Teeka is his younger brother and not a goon, and convinces the commissioner to fix their marriage and invites them to his house in the evening.

Later, Tiwari invites Vibhuti’s family for the function and tells them about Teeka being his younger brother. Teeka is seen packing his bags, bidding adieu to Tillu and Malkhan, and tells them that Tiwari has invited him to stay in his house. Teeka also informs them about his marriage with Rusha which makes them jealous.

Finally, Commissioner Reshampal visits Tiwari’s house along with Rusha to fix their marriage. Soon Vibhuti and Anita enter Tiwari’s house, while Anita congratulates Teeka for having such a beautiful girl as his partner.

How long will Tiwari's lie survive?, remains the big question.

