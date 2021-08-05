Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 5 August 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti throws food at the Commissioner

In today’s episode, we see that Anita has tied Vibhuti’s hands as they are out of his control. While everyone sits to have food, Commissioner Reshampal is curious to know what Anita did to Vibhuti and when she tries to hide the truth, the Commissioner accuses her of chopping Vibhuti’s hand. Vibhuti tells Anita to free his hands as things are going in a different direction. Commissioner Reshampal is shocked to see the situation and that's when Vibhuti’s uncontrollable hands start throwing food at Commissioner Reshampal which leaves him pissed and forces him to walk out of Tiwari’s house with Rusha.

The next morning, Commissioner Reshampal visits Tiwari’s house and informs everyone that Teeka and Rusha cannot marry each other as Rusha’s sister did not like Teeka's photograph and is against their marriage. Teeka is completely shocked to hear this from Commissioner Reshampal. On the other hand, Rusha is firm on her decision to marry Teeka and hence Commissioner Reshampal finds himself helpless and tells Tiwari to start the engagement preparations.

Later, Tiwari invites Anita for the engagement, but requests her to come alone as Vibhuti’s hands can create chaos at the function. Meanwhile, Teeka is extremely excited for his engagement and is seen sending invitations to all of his friends. He later invites Tilu and Malkan but asks them to behave properly.

