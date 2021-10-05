Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 5 October 2021, Written Update: Angoori and Anita inaugurate the cyber cafe

Today, Vibhuti visits Tiwari's house and requests the latter to hire him as a technician for his cyber cafe. Tiwari mocks Vibhuti and insults him in front of Angoori.

The episode begins with Vibhuti showing his computer science degree to Tiwari but nothing convinces the latter. Angoori tries to back Vibhuti as she feels that he can be a good employee. Tiwari tells Angoori that Vibhuti is completely useless and has no idea about computers. Angoori tells Tiwari to hire Vibhuti as he can learn to use a computer in their cyber cafe.

Vibhuti informs Anita that Tiwari did not hire the latter as a computer technician. Anita blames Vibhuti for his rejection as he insults Tiwari every time. On the flip side, inspector Happu Singh thrashes Tilu and his friends and tries to retrieve the location of the lost items. Havaldar Manohar enters the police station and tells the inspector that the real thieves have been caught and asks the inspector to release Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka.

Later that day, everyone gathers near Tiwari's house for the inauguration of his cyber cafe. Tiwari insists Anita cut the ribbon and inaugurate the cyber cafe. Anita asks Angoori to accompany her and both the ladies inaugurate the cyber cafe. All the residents of the Modern colony congratulate Angoori and Tiwari for their new business. Tilu and his friends pledge to teach a lesson to inspector Happu for his bad behaviour. Further, Tillu decides to make use of Angoori's cyber to expose the witty inspector. Meanwhile, an unknown man covers his face and enters Tiwari's cyber cafe, and gives advance money for using his cyber cafe. Ahead, Tiwari visits Anita's beauty blogs on the social sites and starts commenting on all of her posts.