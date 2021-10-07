Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 7 October 2021, Written Update: Amita confronts Tiwari for his filthy comments

Today, Vibhuti asks Saxena if the latter completed the work given by him. Saxena informs Vibhuti that he has already hacked Tiwari’s account and has posted filthy comments on her videos through Tiwari’s account. Vibhuti gets happy as Anita will burst out of anger as she sits to read the comments on her posts. Saxena asks Vibhuti for his reward wherein the latter ignores him and walks away. After a while, Tiwari visits Anita's house and greets her in his unique way.

Anita stares at Tiwari and later confronts him for his filthy comments on her posts. Tiwari denies all the allegations as he is completely unaware of the reason behind Anita's anger. Later, Anita reads out all the comments posted from Tiwari's account. Meanwhile, Tiwari gets speechless as he learns that someone has used his account to spoil his image. Tiwari rushes to his cyber cafe and deletes all the dirty comments. Vibhuti tells Saxena about Tiwari's move and asks him to post new comments which will make Anita very angry.

Later that day, Anita checks her posts and finds dirty comments yet again from Tiwari's account which makes her livid. Vibhuti mocks Tiwari in front of Anita and tells her to be aware as her followers keep a watch on the comments. On the flip side, Tiwari logs into his account and finds new comments posted on Anita's posts. Furthermore, Vibhuti meets Saxena in a park and tells him to write a new comment so that Anita thrashes Tiwari.

