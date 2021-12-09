Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Tilu tries to trick Tiwari in his plan

In today’s episode, we see that Vibhuti requests Masterji and Gupta to let him live with them for a few days until everything gets back to normal. Masterji and Gupta give false reasons and tell Vibhuti to search for some other accommodation as there are relatives in their house. Vibhuti understands that none of the two wants to help him out and thus are giving reasons to avoid his presence. Elsewhere, Munmun flirts with Tilu and gets romantic with him while the latter starts singing a song for her.

After a while, Tiwari gets shocked and starts insulting Tilu as he crosses his line and picks Munmun in his arms while singing. Munmun asks Tiwari not to humiliate Tilu as he is a very good human being and respects him a lot. Ahead, Tilu accepts that he loves Munmun and wants to marry her and also assures that he will create an empire for them. Tiwari asks Tilu to stop dreaming as he will never let his sister marry someone like him who has no desires and is poor since the beginning. Tilu gets emotional and decides to convince Tiwari of his alliance with Munmun as he has genuine feelings for her.

Furthermore, Tilu meets Vibhuti and convinces him to start their own publication of newspapers so that Tiwari gets ready for his alliance with Munmun. The next morning Tiwari gets surprised when he looks at the newspaper as he reads out that Tilu is the lost son of a multi-millionaire businessman from London Mr.Billu Chopra. Saxena spots Tilu and Vibhuti hiding outside Tiwari’s house while both of them request the former to help them. Tiwari tells the news to Saxena wherein he agrees to the fact that Tilu is the son of Mr. Billu Chopra.

