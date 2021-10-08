Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Anita apologises to Tiwari

Today, Inspector Happu informs Vibhuti and Saxena about an unknown person who is constantly posting bad comments on the police website. Vibhuti tells inspector Happu that it might be someone who is taking revenge on him for his cruel activities in the past. Happu Singh accuses Vibhuti and Saxena of posting the comments. Vibhuti refuses all the allegations, however, the inspector takes them to the police station for further investigation. Happu Singh thrashes Vibhuti and Saxena and tries to recover the truth.

Vibhuti reveals that they were trying to spoil Tiwari's image and none of the comments were posted by them against Happu Singh. Saxena tells the inspector that someone who is using a computer from the cyber cafe as a personal computer will put the criminal in deep trouble. Furthermore, Happu Singh raids Tiwari's cafe after Vibhuti's suggestion. Tiwari asks the inspector about his sudden visit to his cyber cafe. Inspector informs Tiwari that there are many criminal activities taking place in his cyber cafe. After a while, Happu Singh learns that havaldar Manohar is behind posting all the negative comments on the police website.

Later, Anita visits the cyber cafe and starts insulting Tiwari for his negative comments. Inspector Happu Singh informs her that it was Vibhuti and Saxena who hacked Tiwari's account and posted negatively about her. Anita gets shocked as she learns the truth and apologizes to Tiwari for being rude to him. Later that day, Inspector Happu Singh tells Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka to post good comments about him and assures that he will never arrest them.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.