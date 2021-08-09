Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, 9 August 2021, Written Update: Saxena, Tilu and Malkhan start a news channel

Today we see Vibhuti and Anita sitting in their bedroom and watch the weather forecast which is presented by Saxena in which he tells that there would be a 'romantic climate' today. Anita is surprised to see Saxena as the presenter and praises him for his new start-up.

On the flip side, Angoori tells Tiwari about the climate being very romantic. As Angoori switches on the television, she finds Saxena, Tillu, and Malkhan in the weather forecast show and informs Tiwari about it.

The next morning, Tiwari spots Anita dancing and starts peeping into their house. Anita shouts at Tiwari for invading her privacy and tells him to leave. Wherein, Vibhuti is flirting with Angoori while she is peeling vegetables in her courtyard.

Later, Tilu and Malkhan get into a verbal spat over the prediction of the weather. Saxena tells them to stop fighting over stupid things. Soon after Rusha praises Tilu and Malkhan for their new job, and asks for a job opportunity. Malkhan asks Saxena to search for a job for Rusha, to which he says that if he finds any job, he will let her know.

After a while, Tiwari and Vibhuti are seen sitting near a tea stall where Vibhuti learns that Tiwari is scared of thunderstorms and makes fun of him. Later, Prem reaches the tea shop and informs them about a fraud godman who claims of giving you the love of your life. Listening to this news, Vibhuti and Tiwari decide to visit this baba to fulfill their wish.

