Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Kya, 21 October 2021, Written Update: Kalavati shares her advice with Anita & Angoori

Today, Angoori walks up to Vibhuti and gives him many clothes, and tells the latter to wash them. Vibhuti refuses to wash the clothes as he finds Tiwari’s clothes in the lot. Angoori butters Vibhuti and tells him to complete her work as she is very tired. Later, Vibhuti and Tiwari meet each other near the tea shop and discuss the problems in their married life. Saxena walks in and sits beside Vibhuti and Tiwari and gets blamed for their situation as the latter wanted them to be cooperative and patient with their wives. Tiwari and Vibhuti slap Saxena as his advice is creating a mess in their life.

Later that day, Anita meets Kalavati wherein the latter tells her that according to her men and women deserve equal respect. Anita is impressed by the thought process, Kalavati gives her a new edition of her magazine and also tells Anita to keep a grooming session for her female subscribers. After a while, Angoori walks in and finds that Tiwari has left all the food untouched. Kalavati tries to provoke Angoori but she informs her about their 10-year plan of being calm so that no fights occur at any moment. Angoori says that she waits for Tiwari to bang his head on the wall in anger. Kalavati tells Angoori to read her magazine with full concentration as she has mentioned that only at the time of salary wives should be cooperative and patient.

Furthermore, Angoori walks into the bedroom finds a wet towel on the bed, and starts shouting. Tiwari losses his temper says and starts confronting Angoori for all her nuisance and as a result, the couple gets into a verbal spat. On the flip side, Tilu dresses up as a woman and tries to trick Saxena into his plan by telling him that the latter is a helpless woman whose husband has divorced her and threw her out of the house. Saxena starts getting emotional when Tilu tells him the story about the pregnancy. Saxena tells Tilu that he will take the latter to a doctor for sonography. Tilu flips the topic and tells Saxena that he needs 5 lakh rupees for a new beginning in life. Saxena tells the disguised Tilu to marry him and get 60 lakhs rupees instead.