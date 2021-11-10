Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Manohar arrests Tilu and his friends

Today we see that Tiwari visits Anita’s house and tells her to convince Vibhuti so that he gives some more time to pay the two installments. Anita informs Tiwari that her husband is doing his job and the latter cannot interfere in his professional life. Tiwari gets upset and starts crying in front of Anita and makes her emotional wherein she decides to talk to Vibhuti about the former's case. Later, Vibhuti sees Angoori working in the kitchen and tries to gift her perfume. Ammaji comes there accidentally and finds the perfume in Vibhuti’s hand.

Vibhuti tries to hide the perfume from Ammaji but Angoori tells her that Vibhuti has bought the perfume only for her. Ammaji takes the perfume and leaves from there wherein Vibhuti gets angry. Elsewhere, people near the tea stall make fun of commissioner Reshampal when they find him wearing a ladies' dress gifted by Tilu and his friends. Commissioner Reshampal fails to understand that Tilu and his friends have fooled him as the dress belonged to Rusha.

Further, havaldar Manohar locks up Tilu, Malkan, and Teeka in the jail and tells them that they will have a hard time once commissioner Reshampal enters the police station. In the meantime, commissioner Reshampal enters the police station and tells Manohar to get a stick with some oil on it and also tells him to get an ice slab. Tilu starts getting tensed and asks Reshampal about their crime. Commissioner Reshampal tells them that everyone in the locality is making fun of him for wearing a ladies' dress. Tilu tells Reshampal to refrain from his brutal activities as he has strong evidence against him which shows that the latter hasn’t paid the last 8 installments of his bank loan.