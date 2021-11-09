Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Vibhuti gives an ultimatum to Tiwari

Today we see that, Vibhuti gets back home and informs his family members about his new job. Anita feels overwhelmed and congratulates Vibhuti for his new achievement. Vibhuti gives all the credit to Helen and calls her lucky as he got the new job after she stepped into the city. Helen decides to stay for some more days as she wants to see Vibhuti going to the office after a long time. Anita gets irritated and leaves from there as Vibhuti gives all the credit to his mother and ignores her.

After a while, Tilu and his friends get excited as they get a special gift for Rusha and decide to create a romantic atmosphere before giving it to her. Rusha comes near the tea stall and sees Tilu, Malkan and Teeka talking to each other. Tilu informs Rusha that all three of them have got a job and are very happy to work for a bank. Rusha congratulates them while Tilu takes out the gift and gives it to her, meanwhile, commissioner Reshampal walks in and catches Tilu and his friends red handed. Malkan tells the commissioner that they have bought this gift exclusively for him and wants him to open the box after reaching home.

Further, Tiwari decides to visit the loan recovery department of the ‘Bank of Bhagoda’ as no one from his family helps him to pay the installments. Tiwari meets the manager of the department and gets shocked when he finds that Vibhuti is the newly recruited manager of the loan recovery department. Vibhuti insults Tiwari and gives him an ultimatum of 24 hours to repay all the money taken from the bank and later introduces him to his recovery gang which includes Tilu, Malkan and Teeka.

