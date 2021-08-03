Bhagya Lakshmi, 3 August 2021, Written Update: Lakshmi’s D Day takes a tragic turn, leaves her heartbroken

The first episode begins with the Bajwa house that is gearing up for a function and Lakshmi is busy doing the decorations. However, while doing so Lakshmi ends up falling into a basket of flowers leaving her father worried. But she assures everyone she is fine and rushes to look after other arrangements. Lakshmi seems to be the soul of the house who is seen taking care of everything from food to decoration to other arrangements. Her father expresses his concern for her and she assures him that she is fine and there is nothing to worry about.

To note, the entire Bajwa house is gearing up for Lakshmi’s wedding and however, it is her sister who appears to be super excited about the big day. Lakshmi’s sister was trying her wedding outfit and was looking forward to the wedding rituals. The sisters then get into a quirky conversation. Soon, Lakshmi gets back to handling the chores and is scared after watching her cousin Neha applying a charcoal mask. However, Lakshmi’s chachi and Neha makes fun of her for not knowing the beauty hacks. On the other hand, Lakshmi’s father is concerned as Lakshmi is busy doing the chores and not gearing up for her own big day and the father-daughter duo get into an emotional moment. Then is the time for Lakshmi’s haldi ceremony and the entire family is witnessing mixed emotions. Soon Lakshmi’s gets a call from her soon to be husband Varun and her sisters were seen teasing her for the same. This light moment was followed by another pre-wedding ritual. However, soon the weather takes a drastic turn and turns into a stormy one. And while the family is performing the ritual, Lakshmi sees a kid drowning in a river and she jumps into the river to save him.

While she was getting about to get drowned, she is saved by her fiancé. However, the elders are a little worried as the ritual was hampered. On the other hand, Lakshmi’s chachi Rano is shocked to see the former’s father’s arrangements for the wedding and the amount of gold he is willing to give during the wedding. She then asks her husband that she will take away all the gold and cash with her. As Lakshmi’s family is dressing her up, her father expresses his concern again towards Lakshmi for putting her life in danger. However, she explains to him that she was just following his footsteps.

As Lakshmi and her family is en route to the wedding venue, their bus meets an accident. In the tragic incident, while everyone is saved, Lakshmi’s parents are stuck in the bus. Despite all the efforts the entire family fails to save them. This leaves Lakshmi heartbroken. On the other hand, Lakshmi’s chachi Rano has some nasty plans to take over the property. While Varun’s family arrives to fix the new wedding date, Rano takes a jibe at Varun’s parents and creates chaos in the house. Hurt by Rano’s words, Varun’s family calls off the wedding.

