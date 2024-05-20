Maddam Sir was one of the most ambitious projects of Sony SAB. It was launched in 2020 under the tagline Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai. The show which revolved around four women police officers managed to strike the right chords among the audiences and went on to become a huge hit in no time. It was wrapped up on a high note in 2023. However, given the fame that the show earned when it was on air, the makers are now planning to bring it back with a second season.

The action comedy starred Gulki Joshi, Bhavika Sharma, Yukti Kapoor and Sonali Naik in lead roles.

Maddam Sir to come back with new season

According to a recent report in Aaj Tak, Maddam Sir will be back soon with a sequel. The team is currently looking for a new set of actors who will be part of the show this time. Bhavika Sharma, who is presently doing Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will not join the new season of the light-hearted show. Yukti Kapoor too hasn't been signed for the second season. However, it is reported that Gulki Joshi and Sonali Naik will be retained for the upcoming season of Maddam Sir.

The reports seem to align with the current performance of shows on Sony SAB as most of them are performing poorly on TRP charts. A few of their newly launched projects like Pashmina, Aangan- Aapno Kaa, and others have failed to captivate the viewers. They are likely to be pulled off soon.

About Maddam Sir

Maddam Sir grabbed eyeballs for its unique storyline and different take on cop-based series. It focused on a women-led police station in Lucknow and featured Gulki Joshi as the SHO Haseena Malik, Bhavika Sharma as constable Santosh Sharma, Yukti Kapoor as SI Karishma Singh and Sonali Naik as head constable Pushpa Singh.

The comedy show aimed to change people’s perspective about typical policing. Besides showcasing the power of policing with heart, the value-driven show addressed various social issues that are still plaguing society. The four dynamic lady officers were seen solving cases in their own powerful ways.

