Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kapil Sharma openly flirts with Kiara Advani, says people will fall for such a ‘bhootni’

Actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are dominating the headlines owing to their forthcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This movie is touted to be one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year and the makers are leaving no stones unturned to it. Kiara and Kartik will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Although the episode will air in a few days, the promos from the show have left fans excited. In one of the recent promos, Kapil was seen flirting with Kiara. He asked her if she thought people will feel scared of her after the film. “Kiara aap ko yeh laga nahi ki ab mein yeh horror comedy kar rahi hun toh log mujhse darenge? Logon ko toh pyaar ho jayega bhootni se (Kiara when you signed this horror-comedy film, you thought people will be scared of you? They will fall in love with the ghost)," he said.

During the conversation with Kapil, the Shershaah actress also revealed that she is not superstitious about anything except for one factor. “I am not at all superstitious, except for one thing. I believe that till the time I don’t actually sign a film, I won’t tell anyone,” she said.

Apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu in the lead. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and will hit the screens on May 20. It is a sequel to the first installment of the spooky comedy film starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan as the protagonist.

