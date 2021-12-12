The Big Picture, 11th December 2021, Written Update: Monika Sharma inspires the audience

In today’s episode, Ranveer Singh enters the stage and plays Monika’s introductory to the audience. Monika is “papa’s pari”. She studies hard for her dad and wants to make him proud. She has a money bank where she saves money for her dad. Ranveer welcomes the contestant on the stage.

Monika tells Ranveer that she’s seen her dad struggle through her life and she will feel secure and satisfied when her family is financially stable and settled down. Monika tells she’s pursuing her Master’s in Computer Applications. Ranveer explains to her the rules of the game and informs her that one of her lifelines is her mother and brother. The rest two are Indian players. They start the game and in between Monika sings ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Later, Ranveer dances on ‘Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai’ with her. Everyone claps for them. They resume the game. Later, they connect the call to Monika’s family and she tells Ranveer that her grandfather gave financial support for her education when she couldn’t afford it.

Ranveer asks her family where’s Monika’s dad. And to everyone’s surprise, Monika’s dad enters the stage. She hugs him and cries. Her father also gets emotional and tells her how proud he is. Ranveer tells him to take a seat while Monika plays the game. They resume playing. In the end, Monika decided to quit and wins 50 lakhs. Ranveer congratulates Monika and tells her to enjoy and conveys his best wishes to her.

