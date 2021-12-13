The Big Picture, 12 December 2021, Written Update: Ranveer Singh welcomes Hitesh into ‘Peedit Pati Club’

In today's episode, Ranveer Singh enters the stage dancing and the audience gets excited seeing him. After his dance, he recalls some moments from his previous episode. As the show begins, Ranveer welcomes Hitesh on the show. Hitesh comes on stage and Ranveer hugs him. Ranveer asks him about his life's big picture. He replies that actually, it's his wife's big picture. Ranveer interacts with Hitesh’s wife. Then Hitesh tells him that he is newly married and everyone calls him Grhasti Man. Everyone starts laughing, Ranveer tells him that he is just like him. Because he is also a Grhasti Man for his wife Deepika.

After this Ranveer asked Hitesh to recreate some of his dialogues. Hitesh picks the dialogue from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela RamLeela. Everyone enjoys the session and Ranveer tells Hitesh that now he is his fan. Ranveer then explains all the rules of the game to Hitesh. As the show begins, Hitesh gives quick answers to the questions. But as he keeps proceeding, the game keeps getting difficult. After Hitesh gives the wrong answer to the rupees 5 Lakhs question, he gets emotional. Ranveer tells him that it's the wrong answer. Ranveer tries to cheer Hitesh up by saying that it's just the money. Ranveer Singh asks him how he is feeling.

Hitesh replies that it was just money but the important thing for him was coming on this show and winning all the money. Ranveer gets emotional and hugs him. Ranveer tells him he is so blessed to meet him because he is just like him and also in the Peedit Pati Club. Everyone starts laughing and Ranveer says that he is Joru ka Gulaam. The song Joru Ka Gulam starts playing in the background and Hitesh and Ranveer start dancing on the song. After this Ranveer gifts Hitesh a box of chocolate for his guruji and asks for his blessings.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

ALSO READ: The Big Picture, 11th December 2021, Written Update: Monika Sharma inspires the audience