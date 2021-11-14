The Big Picture, 13th November 2021, Written Update: Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma on the stage

In today’s episode, Ranveer Singh starts the show with a lot of energy and welcomes Ayush Sharma and Salman Khan. Salman tells he has always looked upon Dharam ji. Salman tells Ranveer to keep aiming big. Ayush reveals his confidence went down as soon as Salman removed his shirt. Ranveer tells ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is being released on 26th November in the theatres. Salman tells he’s playing for being human and Ranveer starts the game. Ranveer tells the lifelines are Mahesh Manjrekar, and for the other two, it’s Bigg Boss housemates. He tells it’s the first time Bigg Boss contestants will be appearing at another show at the same time.

Dance Deewane 3 contestants perform a special piece for Salman with his songs. Salman dances with Gunjan. Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Ayush then give kids piggyback rides.

Ranveer resumes the game. Salman tells he’s worked 24/7 for 15 years. Ayush plays a game with Ranveer where he needs to guess the image without looking at it, while Salman will explain the photo. After this game, Ranveer starts the game for Salman and Ayush. For one of the questions, Salman takes Bigg Boss contestants as a lifeline. A kid disguised in police comes and interrupts the game and tells them to stop making movies on police.

Ranveer invites Mahima Makwana: the actress of Antim: The Final Truth. Mahima thanks everyone for her support in Balika avadhi and tells how she is happy to do a Bollywood debut with Salman. Ranveer starts the game but the big screen shuts the shutter and Salman says this is cheating. Salman and Ayush win ₹50,00,000 and Ranveer transfers it to Being Human. Ranveer then bids goodbye to Salman Khan.

